RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 379,048 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $30,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.