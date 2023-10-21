Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of IQVIA worth $105,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $184.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.24 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

