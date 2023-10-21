RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 225,516 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 1.10% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 340.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $44.78 on Friday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $54.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.