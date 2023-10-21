RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,043,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $174.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.85. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $168.77 and a 1 year high of $191.74.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

