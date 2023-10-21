Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 14,200 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -248.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

