RiverFront Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,092 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF comprises about 1.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $36,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

