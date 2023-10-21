RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,709 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.46% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $57,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after buying an additional 910,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $105.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.