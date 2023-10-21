RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys 24,645 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 6.27% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $73,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $148.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

