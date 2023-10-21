Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 888 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

