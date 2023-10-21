Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $205,000 Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

PFLT stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $602.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.62.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is -1,024.91%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.