Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNMA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,334,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000.

GNMA opened at $40.60 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

