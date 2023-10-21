Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $134,000 in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.