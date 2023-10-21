Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 51,360 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 128.7% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFCF opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

