Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 15,671 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,671 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

