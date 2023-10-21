Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.39 and a one year high of $53.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

