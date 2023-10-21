Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

