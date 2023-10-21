Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 922.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

CATH stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $56.51.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.