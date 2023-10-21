iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $83.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

