Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 142,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

