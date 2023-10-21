Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.65 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 8.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270,617 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,304,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,807 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

