iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.60 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

