Truist Financial Corp Sells 25,193 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,122,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $139,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 286.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $35.52 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.95%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.