Signaturefd LLC Sells 25,118 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $126,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $101.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.