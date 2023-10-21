Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,927 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $46,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

