Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 169 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in State Street were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62. State Street Co. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $94.74.

Insider Transactions at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

