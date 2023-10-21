Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after buying an additional 1,059,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after buying an additional 1,770,471 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $285,370,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

