4,748 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $82,989,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $81,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,090,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,866,000. Finally, GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,310,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $64.05 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

