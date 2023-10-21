Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.6 %

WBD stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

