1,760 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

