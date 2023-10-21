Signaturefd LLC Buys 99 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 26.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $176.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.81. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

