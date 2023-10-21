Signaturefd LLC Sells 34,824 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,824 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,753 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NYSE DAL opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

