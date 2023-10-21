Signaturefd LLC Sells 58,095 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,095 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,422 shares of company stock valued at $24,424,662. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $235.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

