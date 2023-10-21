Signaturefd LLC Sells 6,928 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $90.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.