Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 1.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 767.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

