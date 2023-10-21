Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,715,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,993 shares during the period. Qurate Retail accounts for about 0.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 114.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRTEA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

