FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $208,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.79. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $180.76.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

