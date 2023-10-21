Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $43,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $195.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $187.55 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile



Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

