Keybank National Association OH Has $25.69 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day moving average is $186.23. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

