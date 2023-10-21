Keybank National Association OH Acquires 3,496 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $29,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average is $180.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

