Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 23 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $13,922,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,490.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,533.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,531.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,250.33 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.