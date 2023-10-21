LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Blackstone worth $76,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.