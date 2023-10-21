ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,751 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $84,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,134.0% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 34,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

COP stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

