Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $21.14 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 7.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

