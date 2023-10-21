Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises 4.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

