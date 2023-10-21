International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,295 shares during the quarter. International Money Express comprises approximately 6.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 1.99% of International Money Express worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in International Money Express by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $578.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $28.24.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

