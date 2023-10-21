Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 2,238 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 3.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 215.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,446,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

MMP stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

