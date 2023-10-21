Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,821,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,010,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 171,740 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 96,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

