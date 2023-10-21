Patron Partners LLC Has $222,000 Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after buying an additional 1,603,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after buying an additional 635,253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,611,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,802,000 after acquiring an additional 587,696 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after acquiring an additional 534,483 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1206 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

