Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,800 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Azenta were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $160,068,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 115.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $88,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 1,243.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 910,250 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA opened at $49.61 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

Insider Transactions at Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZTA

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.