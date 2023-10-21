Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.34% of STAAR Surgical worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $13,518,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 2.1 %

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 75,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,469,723 shares in the company, valued at $356,250,979.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 75,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,469,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 352,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,203. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

